Military plane crashes in Ukraine, killing 22

Twenty-two people, including air cadets, have been killed in a military plane crash in Ukraine, TASS reports.

The aircraft, an Antonov-26, came down on the outskirts of the eastern city of Kharkiv as it was landing.

The plane was carrying 28 people including crew. Officials say there were injuries among those who survived.

The cadets were from Kharkiv Air Force University and the plane was on a training flight at the time, officials said.

Ukraine’s President Vladimir Zelenski will visit the site on September 26.