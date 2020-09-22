Bloodless: Documentary on Armenia’s Velvet Revolution to open Lunenburg Doc Festival

The multiple award winning documentary by director Bared Maronian “Bloodless: A Path to Democracy” about the Armenian Velvet Revolution is featuring as the opening film at Lunenburg Doc Festival in Nova Scotia, the Armenian Embassy to Canada reports.

The virtual screening will take place at 6 pm EDT on Thursday, September 24, 2020. The film is also nominated for the Audience Award.

Bloodless: The Path To Democracy is a feature length documentary film. It is a riveting political thriller, capturing the story as events unfold in Armenia the spring of 2018.

Lunenburg Doc Fest showcases documentary films that entertain, educate and inspire, creating a cultural experience and place of connection between filmmakers and film enthusiasts in the UNESCO World Heritage site of Lunenburg, Nova Scotia.