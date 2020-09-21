Armenian flag and the Coat of arms light up the evening in Nur Sultan

The colors of the national flag and the Coat of arms of Armenia lit up the evening in Nur Sultan, the capital of Kazakhstan on Armenia’s Independence Day.

Earlier today President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a congratulatory message to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on the occasion of Independence Day.

“The reforms carried out under your leadership provide a solid groundwork for Armenia’s further development and progress, as well as open up new opportunities for fruitful cooperation between our two countries,” the President said.

“I am convinced that our joint efforts will help strengthen the deep-rooted friendship and the ongoing mutually beneficial cooperation between Kazakhstan and Armenia in both bilateral format and in the frame of economic integration within the Eurasian space,” he added.

First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev also congratulated Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, wishing peace and prosperity to the people of Armenia.”

“Your country strengthens its sovereignty, boasts sustained socio-economic development and builds up its international standing year by year. Taking the opportunity, I wish friendly Armenia dynamic development and prosperity in the future,” Nursultan Nazarbayev said.

“I am glad to see that the bilateral cooperation is developing on the basis of mutual understanding between Kazakhstan and Armenia. I am confident that it will go strengthening in the years to come,” he added.