Abu Dhabi skyscraper, Burj Khalifa in Dubai light up in colors of Armenian flag

On the occasion of Armenia’s Independence Day, the skyscraper of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company of the United Arab Emirates and the Burj Khalifa in Dubai were illuminated in the colors of the Armenian national flag, the Armenian Embassy in the United Arab Emirates reports.
