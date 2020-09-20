Divine Liturgy and flag blessing in Antelias ahead of Armenia’s Independence Day

On Sunday, September 20th, His Holiness Aram I, Catholicos of the great House of Cilicia, presided over the Divine Liturgy at St. Gregory the Illuminator Cathedral, and conducted Prayers of Thanksgiving for the Republic of Armenia and the blessing of the Armenian flag in front of the Independence Monument.

The liturgy was attended by the Ambassador of the Republic of Armenia to Lebanon Vahagn Atabekian and the staff of the Embassy, ​​as well as members of the National Central Committee and the faithful.

Liturgies were held in all the dioceses of the Catholicosate of the Great House of Cilicia.