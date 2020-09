Qatar Airways to operate daily flights to Yerevan from October 5

Qatar Airways will operate daily to Yerevan from October 15. The airline started five flights a week on September 15.

The company has expanded its route network to over 650 weekly flights across more than 90 destinations, as it continues to rebuild following the onset of Covid-19.

The latest route resumptions are Amman, Entebbe, Hanoi, Seychelles, Windhoek and Yerevan.

Twelve other airlines are resuming Armenia flights. These include Aeroflot, Air France, Fly Dubai and Air Cairo.