EU TUMO Convergence Center for Engineering and Applied Science to be built in Yerevan

An EU TUMO Convergence Center for Engineering and Applied Science will open in Yerevan with support from the government and under an EU grant program.

The Armenian government decided today to allocate land to the Simonian Educational Foundation for the construction of the Center.

Minister of Education and Science Arayik Harutyunyan said at the cabinet meeting that the construction of the new complex will start in 2021 and will be completed within two years.

Within the framework of the project, it is planned to build facilities with an area of ​​about 15,000 square meters near the TUMO Center, which will include educational, research and commercial infrastructure and STEM research laboratories. This will be a logical continuation of the TUMO program and will enable university students , young professionals to acquire STEM skills after reaching 18 years of age.

It is also planned to create the Tumo-labs component, a school for adult programmers, who, regardless of age, will be able to train in the field of high technology and find a job in the IT field.

The Minister also informed that the implementation of the program is in line with the strategy adopted by the Ministry of Education and Science in the field of higher education, which envisages intensification of inter-university cooperation, development of research programs in universities.

The land with an area of ​​about 15,000 square meters was provided with the consent of the benefactor, “Epigy Labs Am” LLC ․ exclusively with the right to build the EU TUMO Convergence Center for Engineering and Applied Science.

Sixty-seven firms from 24 countries expressed interest in designing the brand new EU TUMO Convergence Center in Yerevan. Ultimately, the jury selected Dutch architecture firm MVRDV to design the new center, with the firm demonstrating a deep understanding of the center’s programs and vision, in addition to the urban context in which the site is located.