Armenian Parliament votes down no-confidence motion against Education Minister

The Armenian National Assembly today voted down a no-confidence motion against Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport Arayik Harutyunyan.

The Parliament voted 35 to 84 with no abstentions to reject the motion tabled by the opposition Bright Armenia faction.

IF passed, the measure would call on the Prime Minister to consider dismissing the Minister.

The opposition disagrees with the Minister’s reforms agenda, describing the management of the areas under his responsibility as “complete failure.”