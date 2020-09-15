Over a dozen airlines resume regular flights to Armenia

Zvartnots International Airport has presented the list of airlines that have already resumed or are expected to resume regular flights in the near future.

Aeroflot Russian Airlines operates flights on Moscow- Yerevan-Moscow route on Thursdays and Saturdays, and starting from September 27 one more flight will be operated on Sundays.

Air France operates flights on Paris-Yerevan-Paris route every Tuesday, Friday and Sunday.

Austrian Airlines operates flights on Vienna-Yerevan-Vienna route on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, and starting from October 2 the flights will be also operated on Fridays.

Belavia’s Minsk-Yerevan-Minsk flights are operated daily.

Fly Dubai operates flights on Dubai-Yerevan-Dubai route on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

Middle East Airlines operates flights on Beirut-Yerevan-Beirut route on Saturdays.

Qatar Airways operates Doha-Yerevan-Doha flights on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Sky Up operates Kiev-Yerevan-Kiev flights on Mondays and Fridays.

Ukraine International Airlines operates Kiev-Yerevan-Kiev flights on Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

Air Cairo will resume Sharm el Sheikh-Yerevan- Sharm el Sheikh flights from September 17 on Thursday and Sunday.

AMC Airlines will resume Sharm el Sheikh-Yerevan- Sharm el Sheikh flights on September 19, which will be operated every Saturday.

Armenia Airways flights on Yerevan-Tehran-Yerevan route will be resumed from September 20, and will operated on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

Air Arabia will resume Sharjah-Yerevan-Sharjah flights on October 11 and will operate them on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

For the availability of air tickets, their acquisition and other details it’s necessary to contact the relent airline.

Changes in the schedules are possible due to the situation in the country and around the world.