A concert at the Sports and Concert Complex after Karen Demirchyan marked the opening of the 15th season of the Armenian State Symphony Orchestra.

The concert featured Antonín Dvořák’ Symphony No.9 “From the New World” and three pieces from Tigran Mansurian’s “The Snow Queen” ballet.

The Orchestra is planning 50 concerts, three festivals, two special projects, two recordings and three concert tours in the new season.