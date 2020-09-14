President Sarkissian meet with Lord Ara Darzi

President Armen Sarkissian met with the Director of the Institute of Global Health Innovation at Imperial College London, professor, Lord Ara Darzi.

President Sarkissian and Lord Ara Darzi spoke in particular about the prospects of cooperation in the framework of the presidential ATOM project since Lord Darzi on September 1, 2020 took up Presidency of the British Science Association (BSA). In this context, they discussed the opportunities of implementing Artificial Intelligence and Public Health program in the framework of the ATOM project.

President Armen Sarkissian invited Lord Ara Darzi to participate as a keynote speaker at the Second Armenian Summit of Minds to be held in Armenia on October 10-11, 2020.