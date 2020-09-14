Armenia reiterates solidarity with Greece and Cyprus

Armenia has been following closely the developments in the East Mediterranean, Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said at a joint press conference with Egypt’s Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry.

“We stand in solidarity with Greece and Cyprus on their inalienable rights to economic activities in the exclusive economic zone in line with international law,” FM Mnatsakanyan said, emphasizing the country’s solidarity and support to Egypt in the same way.

“As we see the serious challenges, the security challenges are expanding from the Eastern Mediterranean to the Middle East, to North Africa -we see the same challenges in the South Caucasus. They are interrelated, characterized by the same sources of destabilization,” the Armenian Foreign Minister stated.

“Any attempt to export instability and escalation to different regions as part of power projection is deplorable whether it is in North Africa or in the South Caucasus. Transnational threats, including that of movement or transfer of foreign terrorist fighters to conflict areas are of great concern, they are deplorable and they should be addressed,” he added.