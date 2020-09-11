Armenian flag to be raised in front of Ottawa City Hall on Independence Day

In celebration of the Independence Day of the Republic of Armenia, the Armenian tricolor will be raised in front of Ottawa City Hall on September 21st.

Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson will be present at the ceremony to be held at 9 am local time.

In addition, the Niagara Falls will be lit up with the colors of the Armenian flag through collaboration between the Embassy of Armenia to Canada and the Niagara Falls Illumination Board.

Armenia will celebrate the 29th anniversary of independence on September 21.