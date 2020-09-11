Niagara Falls to be lit up with colors of Armenian flag on Independence Day

On September 21st, Armenia’s Independence Day, the Niagara Falls will be lit up with the colors of the Armenian flag, the Armenian Embassy in Canada reports.

The initiative will be realized through collaboration between the Embassy of Armenia to Canada and the Niagara Falls Illumination Board.

The Embassy invites those who wish to celebrate this exciting occasion to attend the event, which will commence at 10pm on September 21st and proceed for fifteen minutes.

Armenia will celebrate the 29th anniversary of independence on September 21.