A number of airlines to resume flights to Armenia later this month

One or two dozen airlines will resume flights to Armenia later this month, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told a cabinet meeting today.

He said the Civil Aviation Committee is accepting applications to see which airlines are ready to resume regular flights.

“We have implemented changes in the quarantine regime, as well, and foreigners arriving in Armenia, who don’t want to self-isolate, can now take a PCR test and get the result within 24 hours. The person can quit the quarantine if the result is negative,” Pashinyan added.