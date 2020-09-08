UEFA Nations League: Armenia beat Estonia 2-0

Armenia beat Estonia 2-0 in a home match within the framework of teh UEFA Nations League.

Alexandre Karapetyan opened the score in the 43rd minute with a left-footed shot from the center of the box to the bottom right corner

Wbeymar Angulo Mosquera sealed the victory 20 minutes into the second half with a right-footed shot from outside the box to the center of the goal.

Armenia thus scored the first victory under head coach Joaquín Caparrós.

With three points, Armenia currently sits third in the group, which also features North Macedonia, Georgia and Estonia.