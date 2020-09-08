Armenia to host Estonia in an UEFA Nations League match

The Armenian national team will host Estonia today in an UEFA Nations League match.

The match will take place at Hanrapetakan (Republican) Stadium after Vazgen Sargsyan. The kick-off is at 8 pm.

Under the existing epidemic situation, UEFA has decided to hold all the matches of the first two rounds of the League of Nations behind closed doors, without football fans.

Given the coronavirus-related situation, the Football Federation of Armenia urges fans to refrain from gatherings in the areas adjacent to the stadium to avoid unnecessary tension.

Instead, the Federation suggests sharing a photo or video in a national team shirt with the #wesupportArmenianNT hashtag.

On Saturday, September 5 Armenia lost to North Macedonia 1-2.