Dana Mazalova: Czech journalist, who covered Artsakh liberation, passes away

Czech journalist Dana Mazalova, one of the few European journalists covering the liberation of Artsakh, has passed way.

“Saddened to learn of passing of Czech lawyer, journalist Dana Mazalová, who was on ground during Artsakh liberation war, reported on Azerbaijani-Karabakh conflict, provided objective, evidence-based information on diverse intl platforms on the events that occurred in Artsakh,” Artsakh’s President Arayik Harutyunyan said in a Twitter post.

“Dana Mazalová always stood out by what defines a professional journalist – principled stance and impartiality. Extending my sincere condolences to the family and friends of the deceased and share their grief,” he added.

Fighting for justice, truth and human rights was the biggest struggle of Mazalova’s life, says the European Armenian Federation for Justice and Development (EAFJD).

She witnessed the inhumane war crimes perpetrated by the Azerbaijani authorities against their own population in Khojalu. Since then, Mazalova always spoke out and shed light on the truth about these crimes, including at a conference in the European Parliament organized by the EAFJD in November 2015, entitled ”Journalists’ eye-witness accounts during armed conflicts: the case of Nagorno Karabakh.”