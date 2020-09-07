Armenian PM visits border villages in Tavush province

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan visits border communities of Tavush region today. The first stop was Chinari, where the Prime Minister thanked the residents for their strong support for the Armed Forces in the victorious battles in July.

PM Pashinyan had a look at the construction of a new house of one of the residents. The house was completely destroyed as a result of shelling.

Այսօր այցելում եմ Տավուշի մարզի սահմանամերձ համայքներ։ Առաջին կանգառը Չինարին էր, որտեղ շնորհակալություն հայտնեցի սահմանապահ բնակիչներին հուլիսյան հաղթական մարտերում մեր Զինված ուժերին ամուր թիկունք կանգնելու համար։ Ծանոթացա նաեւ բնակիչներից մեկի նոր տան կառուցման աշխատանքների ընթացքին։ Վերջինիս տունն ամբողջովին ավերվել էր հրետակոծության հետեւանքով։ Gepostet von Nikol Pashinyan / Նիկոլ Փաշինյան am Montag, 7. September 2020

The border villages in Tavush province came under heavy shelling during the July clashes incited by Azerbaijan.

Residential houses and infrastructures were damaged, one of the villagers in Aygepar community was injured.