27 cases of alcohol poisoning confirmed in Armenia, death toll reaches 14

Four new cases of alcohol poisoning have been reported in Yerevan and Armavir, two people have died, the Ministry of Health informs.

As of September 2, the total number of cases has reached 27, with 14 fatalities.

Twenty cases (nine deaths) were reported in Armavir Province. Nine patients from Armavir are currently receiving treatment at Armenia Republican Medical Center, two others were discharged after medical examination.

All of them used non-factory vodka obtained from the same place.

Seven of the 27 cases were registered in Yerevan, five deaths were reported. An epidemiological examination reveals that the cases were not related to Armavir.

One patient is receiving treatment at No. 1 University Hospital, the other is at Armenia Republican Medical Center.

Some of them used rubbing alcohol as a substitute for vodka, epidemiological research is being carried out to determine the type of alcohol used by the rest.