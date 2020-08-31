Belarus opposition leader to address UN Security Council

Belarus opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya will address the United Nations Security Council on Friday, Reuters quotes her spokesman as saying.

She will speak by a video link at the invitation of Estonia, which currently is a non-permanent member of the body, a member of her team told Reuters.

Tsikhanouskaya was a presidential candidate in the Aug. 9 elections. Belarus which her supporters say she won. She fled to Lithuania after the election which saw President Alexander Lukashenko win by a wide margin, sparking large protests in Belarus.

Tens of thousands on Sunday occupied the center of the capital Minsk for the third week in a row to protest about his victory, and dozens were detained there and in other cities.

At least four people have died and hundreds have been injured in the unrest this month.