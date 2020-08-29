Artsakh’s financial assistance delivered to Lebanese-Armenian community

Permanent Representative of the Republic of Artsakh to the Middle East Karapet Kebabjian met with His Holiness Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia Aram I in Beirut. The main purpose of the meeting was to transfer to the Commission, operating under the auspices of His Holiness Aram I and covering all structures of the Armenian community of Lebanon, the financial assistance of 25 million Armenian Drams allocated by the Government of Artsakh to the Armenians of Lebanon upon the instruction of President of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan.

On the same day, Karapet Kebabjian met with the spiritual leaders of the Armenian community of Lebanon at the Lebanese National Prelacy. During the meeting, Karapet Kebabjian noted that the Armenian community of Lebanon had always supported the Armenians of Artsakh during the difficult times, and now Artsakh is lending a helping hand to the Lebanese-Armenians for eliminating the consequences of the catastrophic explosion in Beirut.

On behalf of the spiritual leaders of the Armenian community of Lebanon, Pontifical Vicar of the Armenian Prelacy of Lebanon Bishop Shahe Panossian delivered a thank-you speech, noting that the financial assistance rendered by Artsakh is more than merely a monetary support – it strongly inspires the Lebanese-Armenians.

Ambassador of the Republic of Armenia to Lebanon Vahagn Atabekyan also participated in the meeting.