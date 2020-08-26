Two Lebanese-Armenian families move to Artsakh

Two Lebanese Armenian families have settled in Artsakk, Chief Adviser to the President of Artsakh, Ambassador at Large Rudik Hyusnunts told a meeting dedicated to assistance programs to Lebanese-Armenians.

“All conditions have been created for their accommodation,” Hyusnunys told a working meeting chaired by President Arayik Harutyunyan.

According to him, in addition to the 25 million AMD assistance provided from the state budget reserve fund, more than 17 million AMD has been collected on the extra-budgetary account of the Government of Artsakh, and various initiatives are being implemented to increase it.

President Arayik Harutyunyan stressed that although it is extremely important to preserve the integrity of the Armenian community in Lebanon, to which the Artsakh government contributes to the best of its ability, Artsakh is ready to welcome and provide housing to all our compatriots who wish to move.

The President said jobs and other social guarantees will also be ensured.

President Harutynyan announced last week that the Government would provide 25 million AMD (about $51,000) to the Armenian community of Lebanon from its reserve funds.

Earlier this month Artsakh sent humanitarian aid to Lebanon.