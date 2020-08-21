Artsakh’s government to provide AMD 25 million to Lebanese Armenians

Artsakh’s Government will prove 25 million AMD (about $51,000) to the Armenian community of Lebanon from its reserve funds, Artsakh’s President Arayik Harutyunyan informs.

“The assistance to the Armenian community that suffered as a result of the Beirut blast will not be restricted to this,” the President said.

“As I have mentioned on many occasions, Artsakh has its share of national responsibility; it must support our compatriots in distress, as we already have the appropriate potential to provide support, at least among the Armenians,” he added.

Earlier this month Artsakh sent humanitarian aid to Lebanon.