Aeroflot to start operating Moscow-Yerevan flights twice a week

From August 27 this year, Aeroflot will start operating Moscow-Yerevan flights twice a week, every Thursday and Saturday, Zvartnots International Airport informs.

Tickets for the flights operated on Thursdays and Saturdays from Yerevan’s Zvartnots Airport to Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport can be purchased only by those citizens who will continue their flights from Sheremetyevo Airport to Los Angeles, Shanghai and European counties.

When traveling from Sheremetyevo Airport to transit country, passengers must have a PCR certificate (English or Russian version) issued less than 72 hours before departure. The passenger should also study the rules of entry into the country of departure and have all the necessary documents with him/her․

From now on, if a person entering the territory of the Republic of Armenia doesn’t have symptoms of the coronavirus and is not going to be hospitalized, he/she may choose either self-isolation for 14 days or taking a PCR test during self-isolation and, if the test results are negative, he/she may interrupt the self-isolation.