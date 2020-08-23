Major road accident in Georgia leaves 12 dead

Twelve people were killed and three were seriously injured in a car accident on the Shatili road in the Georgian province of Upper Khevsureti, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia Reports.

The tragic incident took place on Sunday evening near the village of Biso in the Dusheti Municipality.

According to Georgia Today, a minibus fell on a rocky slope from a height of about 80 meters.

Patrol and criminal police crews, ambulance and rescue teams are working on the scene. The injured have been hospitalized, while the search and rescue operation of other passengers continues.

The victims are being identified.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs has launched an investigation into the incident under Article 276 of the Criminal Code of Georgia, which stipulates the violation of traffic safety rules or rules for operating transport, which resulted in the death of a person.