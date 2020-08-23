PoliticsTop

Armenian Officer gets lost due to bad weather conditions

Siranush Ghazanchyan August 23, 2020, 23:02
Officer Gurgen Alaverdyan lost his way due to unfavorable weather conditions, when inspecting the combat post, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense Shushan Stepanyan informs.

Search operations are under way, she said.

The Spokesperson dismissed the Azerbaijani reports on subversive attempt by the Armenian side.

The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry earlier claimed that  the Officer was taken prisoner after a “sabotage-reconnaissance group of the Armenian armed forces attempted a provocation” at the border.

