Armenian Officer gets lost due to bad weather conditions

Officer Gurgen Alaverdyan lost his way due to unfavorable weather conditions, when inspecting the combat post, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense Shushan Stepanyan informs.

Search operations are under way, she said.

The Spokesperson dismissed the Azerbaijani reports on subversive attempt by the Armenian side.

The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry earlier claimed that the Officer was taken prisoner after a “sabotage-reconnaissance group of the Armenian armed forces attempted a provocation” at the border.