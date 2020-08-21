Armenian ballet Two Suns to premiere on Mezzo TV

Roudolf Kharatian ballet Two Suns will premiere on Mezzo TV on Saturday, August 29, becoming the first ever performing arts work to present Armenian art and cultural heritage on the international television channel with a worldwide community of 60 million.

Merging the past and the present, this unique performance represents the Armenian cultural heritage of the millennia. A piece of art created in the 21st century, it is innovative, eternal, both Armenian and universal. The ballet affirms Armenia’s relevance as an ongoing contributor to the human values.

The ballet Two Suns is based on Grigor Narekatsi’s Book of Lamentations. With libretto and choreography by Roudolf Kharatian, the musical score features 4th to 21st century compositions by Mesrop Mashtots, Grigor Narekatsi, Aram Khachaturian, Alan Hovhaness, Arno Babajanyan, Avet Terterian, and Ashot Ariyan. The sets and costumes were designed by Astghik Stepanyan.

Broadcasting in more than 80 countries, Mezzo TV has become a leader in presenting the best of the performing arts to a discerning global audience since 1996.