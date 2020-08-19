Mali’s president resigns and dissolves parliament

Mali’s President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta has resigned, after being detained by soldiers on Tuesday, the BBC reports.

In a televised address, Mr Keïta said he was also dissolving the government and parliament.

“I want no blood to be spilled to keep me in power,” he added.

It comes hours after he and Prime Minister Boubou Cissé were taken to a military camp near the capital Bamako, drawing condemnation from regional powers and France.

“If today, certain elements of our armed forces want this to end through their intervention, do I really have a choice?” said Mr Keïta.

“I hold no hatred towards anyone, my love of my country does not allow me to,” he added. “May God save us.”