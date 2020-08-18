Trump to pardon women’s suffrage leader Susan Anthony

President Donald Trump said Tuesday he will pardon Susan B. Anthony, a leader in the women’s suffrage movement, who was arrested for voting in 1872 in violation of laws permitting only men to vote, the Associated Press reports.

Anthony is best known for her role in the movement to secure voting rights for women, but she also was a strong anti-slavery pioneer.

“She was never pardoned,” Trump said. “What took so long?” He said he would sign “a full and complete pardon later Tuesday.”

Anthony was arrested for voting in her hometown of Rochester, New York, and convicted in a widely publicized trial. Although she refused to pay the fine, the authorities declined to take further action.

Trump’s pardon comes 100 years after the ratification of the 19th Amendment, which ensured women the right to vote. It’s also known as the Susan B. Anthony Amendment.