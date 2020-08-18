Paris, Dubai, Beirut: Upcoming flights to/from Armenia

The Armenian Civil Aviation Committee has published the schedule of the upcoming charter flights to/from Armenia.

Belavia airline will operate Minsk-Yerevan-Minsk flights on daily basis until August 25 (arrival at 02:45, departure at 03:35).

On August 19 Aircompany Armenia will operate a Yerevan-Kostanay-Yerevan flight (departure at 08:00, arrival at 15:30).

On August 19 Aircompany Armenia will carry out a flight from Moscow to Yerevan (arrival at 23:55).

On August 19, 24, 25 and 31 Nord Star will operate Moscow-Yerevan-Moscow flights (arrival at 14:50, departure at 16:10).

On August 19, 21, 23, 24 and 26 Fly Dubai will carry out Dubai-Yerevan-Dubai flights (Arrival at 11:10, departure at 12:10).

On August 20 Air company Armenia will operate a Yerevan-Rostov-on-Don-Yerevan flight (departure at 10:00, arrival at 14:00).

On August 20 Nord Star will operate a flight on Moscow-Yerevan-Nizhniy Novgorod route (arrival at 14:50, departure at 16:10).

On August 21 Aircompany Armenia will carry out a flight from Krasnodar to Yerevan (arrival at 15:15).

On August 21 Arcompany Armenia will operate a Yerevan-Chelyabinsk-Yerevan flight (departure at 17:00, arrival on August 22, at 00:45).

On August 21 Air France will carry out a Paris-Yerevan-Paris flight (arrival at 17:15, departure on August 22, at 05:50).

On August 21 and 28 SKYUP airline will operate a Kyiv-Yerevan-Kyiv flight (arrival at 22:30, departure at 23:25).

On August 22 and 26 Red Wings will carry out Moscow-Yerevan-Moscow flights (arrival at 16:5, departure at 20:30).

On August 22, 25 and 29 the Middle East Airline will operate Beirut-Yerevan-Beirut flights (arrival at 16:45, departure at 17:45).

On August 23 and 30 Nord Star will operate Moscow-Yerevan-Moscow flights (arrival at 14:50, departure at 16:10).

On August 25 Siberia Airlines will carry out Moscow-Yerevan-Moscow flight (arrival at 16:25, departure at 17:20).

On August 28 Nord Star will operate a Moscow-Yerevan-Moscow flight (arrival at 12:50, departure at 14:10).

On August 29 Nord Star will carry out a Moscow-Yerevan-Moscow flight (arrival at 17:45, departure at 19:05).

On August 27 Nord Star will operate a Moscow-Yerevan-Moscow flight (arrival at 15:50, departure at 17:10).

On August 28 Air France will carry out a Paris-Yerevan-Paris flight (arrival at 17:15, departure on August 29, at 05:50).

For details on all charter flights it’s necessary to contact the air companies.

According to the Armenian government decision of August 12, non-citizens will be allowed to Armenia. They can choose to self-isolate for 14 days or take a PCR test and leave the self-isolation, if the result is negative.