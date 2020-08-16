Armenian President offers condolences to Trump over brother’s death

President Armen Sarkissian has offered condolences to US President Donald Trump over the death of his younger brother Robert, the President’s Press Office reports.

Donald Trump’s youngest brother Robert died in hospital aged 71.

“It is with [a] heavy heart I share that my wonderful brother, Robert, peacefully passed away tonight,” he said in a statement on Saturday.

The president had visited his brother in hospital in New York the day before his death, telling reporters: “He’s having a hard time.”

It is unclear what caused Robert Trump’s death.

A number of US media reports suggested he had been seriously ill.