Ukraine International Airlines to resume Kyiv-Yerevan flights on August 17

The Ukraine International Airlines will resume flights on Kyiv-Yerevan-Kyiv route from August 17, the Armenian Embassy in Ukraine informs.

Flights are scheduled for August 17, 21, 24, 28 and 31.

According to the company representative, flight tickets canceled due to COVID-19 can be exchanged for one of the above-mentioned flights.

For more details it’s necessary to contact the airline.

The resumption of flights follows Armenia’s decision to allow foreigners into the country. Anyone entering Armenia can choose to self-quarantine for 14 days or take a PCR test and leave the self-isolation, if the result is negative.