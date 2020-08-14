UK agrees deals for 90m doses of two potential coronavirus vaccines

The UK government has reached agreements it says will give British citizens early access to 90m doses of two more potential Covid-19 vaccines, The Guardian reports.

The vaccines are being developed by the US biotech company Novavax and the pharmaceutical business Janssen, which is owned by Johnson & Johnson and has its headquarters in Belgium.

Under the in-principle agreements, the UK has secured 60m doses of the Novavax vaccine, and is supporting a phase 3 clinical trial with the National Institute for Health Research (NIHR).

Another 30 million doses have been secured from Janssen and ministers have agreed in principle to co-fund a global clinical study of its vaccine.

The agreements, on top of earlier deals, mean the UK has access to six different Covid-19 vaccine candidates in development, across four different types, representing 340 million doses.