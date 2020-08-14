Los Angeles, Paris, Beirut, Moscow: More flights to/from Armenia announced

The Civil Aviation Committee has published the schedule of the upcoming flights to/from Armenia.

Belavia airline will operate Minsk-Yerevan-Minsk flights on daily basis until August 25 (arrival in Yerevan at 02:45, departure at 03:35).

On August 15 Aircompany Armenia will carry out a Yerevan-Mineralniye Vody-Yerevan flight (departure from Yerevan at 09:00, arrival at 12:00).

On August 15 Aircompany Armenia will operate another flight on Yerevan-Yekaterinburg-Yerevan route (departure at 14:00, arrival at 22:05).

On August 15 Nord Star will operate a Moscow-Yerevan-Moscow flight (arrival at 21:05, departure at 22:25).

On August 15 Icelandair airline will carry out a charter flight from Yerevan to Los Angeles (departure at 13:10).

On August 16 Air France will operate a Paris-Yerevan-Paris flight (arrival at 17:15, departure on August 17, at 05:50).

On August 16 Aircompany Armenia will carry out a Moscow-Yerevan flight (arrival at 16:00).

On August 17 Nord Star will operate a Moscow-Yerevan-Moscow flight (arrival at 13:50, departure at 15:10).

On August 18 Nord Star will operate another flight on Moscow-Yerevan-Moscow route (arrival at 20:20, departure at 21:40).

On August 18 Aircompany Armenia will carry out a Yerevan-Nizhni Novgorod- Yerevan flight (departure at 09:00, arrival at 15:30).

On August 18 Icelandair airline will offer a flight from Los Angeles to Yerevan (arrival at 11:15).

On August 18, 22, 25 and 29 Middle East Airlines will operate flights on Beirut-Yerevan-Beirut route (arrival at 16:45, departure at 17:45).

On August 18 and 25 Siberia Airlines will offer Moscow-Yerevan-Moscow flights (arrival at 16:25, departure at 17:25).

On August 19, 24, 25 and 31 Nord Star will carry out Moscow-Yerevan-Moscow flights (arrival at 14:50, departure at 16:10).

On August 20 Nord Star will operate a Moscow-Yerevan-Nizhni Novgorod flight (arrival at 14:50, departure at 16:10).

On August 21 Air France will carry out a Paris-Yerevan-Paris flight (arrival at 17:15, departure on August 22, at 05:50).

On August 21 and 28 SKYUP airline will operate a Kyiv-Yerevan-Kyiv flight (arrival at 22:30, departure at 23:25).

On August 23,28, 29 and 30 Nord Star will carry out Moscow-Yerevan-Moscow flights (arrival at 22:20, departure at 23:40).

On August 27 Nord Star will operate a Moscow-Yerevan-Moscow flight (arrival at 15:50, departure at 17:10).

On August 28 Air France will carry out a Paris-Yerevan-Paris flight (arrival at 17:15, departure on August 29, at 05:50).

For details on all charter flights it’s necessary to contact the air companies.

According to the Armenian government decision of August 12, non-citizens will be allowed to Armenia. They can choose to self-isolate for 14 days or take a PCR test and leave the self-isolation, if the result is negative.