Armenia extends the state of emergency for another month, restrictions eased

The Armenian Government decided today to extend the state of emergency for another month.

At the same time, a number of restrictions will be eased.

In particular, the restrictions on the right assembly and strikes will be lifted. However, all gatherings should be organized in full compliance with anti-epidemic rules. Wearing masks and keeping social distancing will be mandatory.

Foreigners will be allowed to enter Armenia, but will have to self-quarantine for 14 days. However, the self-isolation regime will change if the persons take a test within 14 days and get a negative result.

The restrictions on organizing family gatherings and entertainment events will also be eased. Gatherings will be allowed both indoors and outdoors with no more than 40 participants. The safety rules set by the Commandant will need to be followed.

Restrictions on transportation of goods through the customs border will also be lifted.

The state of emergency has been in place since March 16 and has been extended for five times since.