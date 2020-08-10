High Commissioner for Diaspora meets Lebanese-Armenian media representatives

On a visit to Beirut, High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs Zareh Sinanyan met with Armenian media outlets in Lebanon including Aztag, Zartonk, and Ararat newspapers, Radio Sevan, Voice of Van radio stations, and representatives from AGBU’s media department.

Armenian Ambassador to Lebanon Vahagn Atabekyan, MP and Head of the Armenia-Lebanon Friendship Group Hrachya Hakobyan, Executive Director of Hayastan All-Armenian Fund Haykak Arshamyan, and Chief of Staff to the Office of the High Commissioner Sara Anjargolian were present at the meeting.

The meeting took place at the Embassy of the Republic of Armenian in Lebanon. High Commissioner Sinanyan and journalists discussed a wide range of issues, including strengthening Armenia-Diaspora relations, enhancing inter-community ties, activating communication networks, the aftermath of the explosion in the port of Beirut, the predicament of the media, and prioritizing targeted areas of support for the Lebanese-Armenian community.

At the end of the meeting, the parties expressed readiness for close cooperation.