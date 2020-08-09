Trans-ocean tanker named after Armenian composer Arno Babajanyan

On the eve of the 100th birth anniversary of Armenian and Soviet composer, People’s Artist of the USSR Arno Babajanyan, a trans-ocean tanker was named after the outstanding composer in a solemn ceremony held in Vladivostok.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Ambassador of the Republic of Armenia to the Russian Federation Vardan Toganyan thanked the authors of the initiative. He noted that Arno Babajanyan today remains a symbol of Armenian-Russian friendship, and his musical heritage is the cultural heritage of the peoples of Armenia, Russia and other former Soviet republics.

The opening ceremony was attended by Deputy Prime Minister of Primorsky Krai Elena Bronnikova, representative of the International Fund in memory of Arno Babadzhanyan Armen Sarkisyants, head of the regional association “Union of Armenians of Russia” in Kamchatka KraiArtur Khachatryan and others.

The event was followed by a concert program, which featured performances of well-known works by Arno Babajanyan.