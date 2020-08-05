Eleven Armenians killed, 250 injured in Beirut blast – Arevelk

Eleven Armenians have died, 250 are injured after a massive blast rocked Lebanon’s capital Beirut, Arevelk reports.

They are residents of different neighborhoods but were in downtown Beirut at the moment of the blast.

According to the source, some Armenians are still missing.

The blast killed at least 135 people and injured more than 4,000 others. A two-week state of emergency has begun in the country.

President Michel Aoun said the blast was caused by 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate stored unsafely in a warehouse.

The ammonium nitrate had reportedly been in a warehouse in Beirut port for six years after it was unloaded from a ship impounded in 2013.