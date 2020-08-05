Armenia to send humanitarian aid to Lebanon

Armenia will send medicine, medical equipment, food, and other supplies in aid to Lebanon, Prime Minister’s Spokesperson Mane Gevorgyan informs.

The assistance of the Government of the Republic of Armenia will be delivered on a special flight as soon as possible.

The Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Office of the High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs are in constant contact with the Lebanese government and community.

As a result of the discussions, the main directions of needs were clarified, within the framework of which the Armenian government will deliver targeted assistance to Beirut, both at the governmental and community levels.