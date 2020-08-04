California Governor condemns vandalism at Armenian school in San Francisco

California Governor Gavin Newsom has condemned the vandalism at Armenian school in San Francisco.

“This is sickening. These acts of hatred have no place in California,” the Governor said in a Twitter post.

CA Lt Governor Eleni Kounalakis said “the attack against the KZV Armenian School in San Francisco was a hate crime, fueled by recent Azerbaijani aggression against Armenia.”

“We must all stand with the Armenian community to denounce these attacks, and hold to account those responsible,” she added.

The Krouzian-Zekarian Armenian School and its adjacent Armenian Community Center in San Francisco were vandalized with Azerbaijani-centric graffiti plastered all over the exterior walls of the building on July 24.