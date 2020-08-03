Paris, Beirut, Moscow: More flights to Armenia announced

The Armenian Civil Aviation Committee has published the schedule of upcoming flights to Armenia.

Belavia airline will carry out Minsk-Yerevan-Minsk flights on daily basis until August 13 (arrival at 02:45, departure at 03:35).

On August 4 Aircompany Armenia will operate a Yerevan-Kaluga-Yerevan flight (departure at 11:00, arrival at 17:40).

On August 4 and 6 Red Wings will operate flights from Moscow to Yerevan (arrival at 21:40).

On August 5 Nord Star will carry out a flight on Moscow-Gyumri-Moscow route.

On August 8 Nord star will operate a Moscow-Yerevan-Moscow flight (Arrival at 13:50, departure at 15:50).

On August 4 and 11 the Middle East airline will carry out Beirut-Yerevan-Beirut flights (arrival on August 4 at 14:45, departure at 15:45, arrival on August 8 at 16:45, departure a 17:45).

On August 7 Air France will operate a Paris-Yerevan-Paris flight (arrival at 11:50, departure on August 8, at 05:50).

On August 6 Aircompany Armenia will offer a Yerevan- Mineralniye Vody-Yerevan flight (departure at 11:00, arrival at 14:00).

On August 8 SKYUP airline will carry out a Kyiv-Yerevan-Kyiv flight (arrival at 22:30, departure at 23:25).

For details it’s necessary to contact the airlines.