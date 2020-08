New group of Armenian peacekeepers off to Kosovo

The 32nd shift of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia participating in the NATO-led Peacekeeping Mission in Kosovo left for Pristina through Kyiv today, the Armenian Embassy in Ukraine informs.

In the transit zone of Kyiv Boryspil International Airport the peacekeepers were greeted by the Ambassador of the Republic of Armenia to Ukraine Tigran Seiranian and the Embassy Counselor Tigran Apkaryan.