Armenian troops brought to high combat readiness

Under the 2020 plan of spot checks of the combat readiness of the Armed Forces, this morning the Chief of the General Staff brought the first-line units of the Armed Forces, military units and a part of the forces of central subordination to high levels of combat readiness.

The aim is to test the combat readiness of the troops, the ability to act quickly in a certain situation, to clarify the issues of cooperation between the staff, the given and supporting forces and means, to conduct fire management exercises, acting out operative-tactical episodes.