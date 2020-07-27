Henrikh Mkhitaryan donates Armenian national team jerseys to wounded soldiers

Armenia captain Henrikh Mkhitaryan has donated national team shirts to Armenian servicemen wounded in recent hostilities in the north-eastern part of the Armenian-Azerbaijani state border, the Football Federation of Armenia reports.

In an accompanying letter Mkhitaryan promised to meet the soldiers during his stay in Armenia and personally sign the shirts.

“I bow to your courageous attitude, I thank you for your unwavering stand, you defend the borders of our homeland,” Mkhitaryan said in a letter to the servicemen.