More than 50 Azerbaijanis detained in Moscow for attacking Armenians

More than 50 Azerbaijanis (mostly citizens of Azerbaijan) were detained in Moscow last night for attacking Armenians, the Union of Armenians of Russia reports.

They even beat one Azerbaijani, mistaking him for an Armenian.

According to the Union, they will be charged with hooliganism and inciting ethnic hatred.

The Union of Armenians of Russia urges Armenians to be vigilant and not to give in to provocations.