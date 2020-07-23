Woman in Armenia’s border village of Chinari gives birth to triplets

Triplets were born in Armenia’s border village of Chinari today. The mother works as math teacher in Nerkin Karmiraghbyur – one of the neighboring villages.
“Let’s start the morning with good news. Three miracles were born to our math teacher. This is truly a miracle for all of us, for our Tavush land. Congratulations to all of us. God bless you,” reads a post on the school’s Facebook post.
Chinari and Nirkin Karmiraghbyur were among the villages that came under Azerbaijani shelling during the recent border clashes.