Woman in Armenia’s border village of Chinari gives birth to triplets

Triplets were born in Armenia’s border village of Chinari today. The mother works as math teacher in Nerkin Karmiraghbyur – one of the neighboring villages.

“Let’s start the morning with good news. Three miracles were born to our math teacher. This is truly a miracle for all of us, for our Tavush land. Congratulations to all of us. God bless you,” reads a post on the school’s Facebook post.

Առավոտը բարի լուրով սկսենք:🕊Մեր դպրոցի մաթեմատիկայի ուսուցչուհու եռյակ հրաշքներն են ծնվել(նա գալիս է մեր գյուղում… Gepostet von Ներքին Կարմիրաղբյուրի միջնակարգ դպրոց am Mittwoch, 22. Juli 2020

Chinari and Nirkin Karmiraghbyur were among the villages that came under Azerbaijani shelling during the recent border clashes.