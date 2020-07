Rep. Speier introduces second Amendment to increase U.S. aid to Armenia by $20 million

Congresswoman Jackie Speier introduces second Amendment to increase U.S. aid to Armenia by $20 million, reports the Armenian National Committee of America (ANAA).

The House Rules Committee will decide tomorrow afternoon whether to allow votes on these two ANCA-backed measures:

1) Speier-Cox-Bilirakis Krishnamoorthi Amendment to fund Artskah de-mining.

2) Speier-Sherman-Costa Amendment to increase aid to Armenia