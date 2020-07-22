Azerbaijani Armed Forces not in control of the situation – Armenia MoD

There is no shooting on the Armenian Azerbaijani border as of 00:50, Spokesperson for the Armenian Ministry of Defense Shushan Stepanyan informs.

She notes, however, that the leadership of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces is not in control of the situation.

The special units of the Azerbaijani armed forces launched a new attack in the direction of the Armenian “Anvakh” (Fearless) border position late on Tuesday.

The Armenian Armed Forces repulsed the enemy’s attack, causing significant losses.

According to preliminary data, in addition to losses, the enemy’s special forces have trapped servicemen.

No losses have been reported from the Armenian side.