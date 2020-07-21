Teenagers from border communities participate in TUMO’s online camp

Camp TUMO 2020 has started off with a new format, with roughly 90 teenagers from the border communities of Tavush, Lori, Shirak and Syunik joining the camp remotely. The program will give these teenagers the opportunity to become TUMO students for three weeks and get acquainted with the different facets of TUMO’s educational program, from robotics and programming to animation. Anticipating technical issues, TUMO provided the participants with much needed computers.

The participants from Aygehovit, Geghanush, Akhtala, Haykavan and 23 other communities were selected with the support of World Vision Armenia, with internet connection provided courtesy of Beeline Armenia.

In addition to workshops with TUMO professionals twice a week, campers will attend master classes, virtual museum tours and lectures on conservation and entrepreneurship, all while interacting with former campers from all over the world and taking online fitness courses with skilled trainers.

The camp is completely free of charge for participants thanks to the Izmirlian Foundation, the Armenian Educational Foundation, the Irene Gyulnazaryan Educational Fund for Armenia, Converse Bank, Rosgosstrakh Armenia, Ingo Armenia, the American Renaissance School, HAEKSHIN company, and our Canadian and American compatriots Vahan Kololyan and Linda Azaryan.

Camp TUMO has been operating since 2012, providing a unique blend of education and entertainment for more than 1,500 teenagers from both rural areas around Armenia and over 40 countries around the globe. Spending their summer months in Armenia, participants master the learning areas of TUMO’s educational program and travel to scenic destinations around the country, all while making lifelong friends and having a good time.